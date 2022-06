Eden Gardens club house set for swanky facelift

The design has been approved by the Apex Council of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and work is slated to be over by the end of this year, president Avishek Dalmiya said here on Tuesday.

"Eden Gardens is considered as one of the best cricket facilities in the world. To keep up its international standard we have decided to do a face lift of the interior of Club House, the players' dressing rooms and the media centre in the first phase," CAB president Dalmiya said.

"The tenders are already out. The designs have been approved by the Apex Council. Before the end of the year, we hope to see a far more swanky and modern Club House."

Work on lower tier seats of the club house has already begun, while canopies are also being erected on F, G and H stands of the gallery.

CAB district coaching camps begin

The CAB also announced the start of six days coaching camps across various districts of the state. While the camps will continue all year round, zonal camps will also happen simultaneously and players will be picked from these camps.

This will be followed by an open trial for girls on June 13 and 14, the CAB president said. "We have always stressed on finding new talents from the districts. These coaching camps will help identify fresh crop of players," Dalmiya said.