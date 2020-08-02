Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Both teams have delivered good performances so far in the tournament and Sharjah Bukhatir are the strong favourites to win Emirates T10 League. The pitch is expected to be batsmen-friendly but spinners could also manage to get some help from the pitch.

Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu and Sanchit Sharma have been the star performers for Fujairah Pacific Ventures. The side has won 4 out of 6 matches and sits on 3rd position in the table. Their team is full of experienced players who have delivered good performances with both bat and ball.

Sharjah Bukhatir has lost just 1 match out of 7 in the tournament. The side has some hugely talented players in their squad like Umair Ali, Khalid Shah and Renjith Mani who have performed consistently so far. This promises to be an exciting encounter as both squads look well balanced and well organized.

Sharjah Bukhatir look the stronger side due to their excellent displays so far in the tournament and they will start as strong favourites to win this game.

Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, CP Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Umair Ali, Shyam Ramesh, Junaid Shamzu, Ali Anwar, Hafeez Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Ansh Tandon

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Muhammad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma

Captain

Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain

Umair Ali

Best 14

Wicket-Keeper: Fayyaz Ahmed

Batsmen: Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, CP Rizwan. Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan

All-Rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Renjth Mani, Ali Anwar. Asif Khan

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Shyam Ramesh, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

Match Details

Date: 2nd August 2020

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

