ENG vs AUS: Imperious Buttler guides England to series win over Australia

Buttler experienced a resurgence in his Test match form in England's recent series win over Pakistan and contributed 44 in the first T20I against Australia, which saw the tourists experience a batting collapse and lose by two runs.

He was in imperious form as England cruised home in their pursuit of 158 on Sunday, hitting an unbeaten 77 in a chase completed with seven balls to spare.

Man of the match in the first game, Dawid Malan hit 42 off 32 balls and Moeen Ali (13 not out) provided the finishing touches to ensure Australia's recovery from a start that saw them 30-3 after five overs was in vain.

Jofra Archer's (1-32) blistering start accounted for David Warner in the first over, his third delivery nipping back and glancing the glove of the Australia opener as he went for a duck.

Mark Wood (1-31) then had Alex Carey caught behind for two eight balls later before Steve Smith (10) was run out with a brilliant direct hit throw from England captain Eoin Morgan.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) counter-attacked for a partnership of 49 to steady the ship.

However, Finch dragged a short ball from Chris Jordan (2-40) onto his stumps and Stoinis steered Adil Rashid (1-25) to slip, leaving Glenn Maxwell (26 off 18) and Ashton Agar (23 off 20) to guide Australia to a defendable total.

Pat Cummins (13 off five) also provided valuable runs but Buttler was in ominous form early on when he struck Cummins through the covers in the second over.

Though Jonny Bairstow (9) was out hit wicket six balls later, Buttler and Malan put England in command with a second-wicket stand of 87 as both again excelled at finding the gaps.

Malan hit seven fours before sending Agar (2-27) to deep midwicket and Tom Banton (2) and Morgan (7) were each unable to provide the support to get England over the line.

That assistance came from Moeen in the penultimate over, which saw him hammer Adam Zampa (1-42) over long-off for six and then smash the spinner over cover for four before Buttler struck the winning runs with a colossal maximum.