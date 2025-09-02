PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

No Excuses For Arsenal As They Aim To Challenge Chelsea For WSL Title After Champions League Triumph

Max Verstappen Acknowledges He May Never Win Another Formula One Title

Cricket ENG vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa rout England within 21 overs as Sonny Baker endures nightmare debut By Harry Carr Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 23:29 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

South Africa crushed England in the first of three ODIs at Headingley, needing just 21 overs to complete their chase as Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram played key roles.

Only Jamie Smith – who registered his second half-century in the 50-over format – scored more than 15 runs for Harry Brook's hosts, who were all out for a dismal 131.

Having been put in to bat, England started well enough with Smith smashing back-to-back fours within the first over, but early in the third, Nandre Burger enticed Ben Duckett (five) into an ill-advised sweep, and he was taken behind by Ryan Rickelton.

England reached 44 without further loss, but Joe Root – who played in the final of the Hundred just 48 hours earlier – was then taken at the second attempt by Rickelton, for 14.

Harry Brook (12) was run out in the 14th over but England, whose scoring rate was already slow, suffered a bigger blow when Corbin Bosch brilliantly caught Smith (54), just two deliveries after he brought up his 50.

England then collapsed, losing their final seven wickets for a mere 29 runs with Wiaan Mulder finishing with figures of 3-33. Maharaj topped that display with 4-22, cleaning up with four of the last six wickets.

South Africa were never likely to face any difficulties in chasing down that total, and so it proved as openers Markram and Rickelton (31) did most of the work.

Markram was eyeing his fourth ODI century after thumping 86 off 54 deliveries, including a remarkable 61 off struggling England debutant Sonny Baker, but Smith halted his charge with an excellent diving catch at cover.

That moment prompted ironic celebrations among the home fans, and though Adil Rashid roused more cheers with the quickfire dismissals of Temba Bavuma (six) and Tristan Stubbs (0), Dewald Brevis hit him for six to seal the tourists' seven-wicket win.

Data Debrief: Sorry Baker

England handed paceman Baker his international debut, but it is fair to say things did not go to plan for the 22-year-old.

His first four overs bowling resulted in the concession of 56 runs, and he ended the match with the worst figures by any England debutant in men's ODI's, at 0-76 through seven overs.

But in truth, the damage had already been done by England's terrible batting display. Seven home batters – including the entirety of the tail – failed to reach double figures as England's innings lasted a mere 147 balls. Baker, for his part, fell to Maharaj for a Golden Duck.

England's score of 131 was their third-lowest ODI total ever recorded at Headingley, and their lowest since the 1975 World Cup (93 versus Australia).