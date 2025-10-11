1948 London Olympics Gold Medal Will Always be Very Special for Indian Hockey: Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Cricket England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch ENG Women vs SA Women Match 12 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 15:18 [IST]

ENG Women vs SL Women LIVE Streaming: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 rolls on to its 12th encounter, where England Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in Colombo. The hosts have had a mixed start to their campaign, losing their opening fixture to India before their second match against Australia was washed out.

Having had a considerable break since then, Sri Lanka will be eager to get back on the field and secure their first win of the tournament in home conditions.

England, meanwhile, have begun their World Cup journey on a strong note with back-to-back victories. They started emphatically with a dominant win over South Africa but faced some resistance in their next outing against Bangladesh, which they eventually edged out to maintain a perfect record.

As both teams prepare to face off, the contest promises to be an intriguing one. For England, it's a chance to extend their winning streak and strengthen their position at the top, while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and reignite their campaign in front of their home fans. Given the stakes, this clash could play a crucial role in shaping the group stage standings.

England vs Sri Lanka H2H Record

England and Sri Lanka have faced each other 20 times in Women's ODIs. England hold a dominant record, winning 17 of those encounters, while Sri Lanka have managed just one victory. Two matches ended with no result. In their most recent meeting, England defeated Sri Lanka by 161 runs in Leicester in 2023.

ENG-W vs SL-W Playing 11

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch ENG vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 Match 12?

India

The England vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Saturday (October 11).

USA

The ENG vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Saturday (October 11) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for England vs Sri Lanka match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the England vs Sri Lanka match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Saturday (October 11).

Australia

Prime Video will show England vs Sri Lanka live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Saturday (October 11).