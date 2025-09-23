Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket England announce squad for Ashes: Ben Stokes to Lead, Harry Brook named Deputy By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 22:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled a 16-member squad for the much-anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series in Australia, starting November 21 in Perth.

The selectors have made a handful of notable changes from the team's previous Test assignment against India, aiming to prepare a balanced unit for the five-match contest.

One of the biggest talking points from the announcement is the appointment of Harry Brook as England's new vice-captain. Following a stellar campaign against India, the Yorkshire batter has been rewarded with a leadership role. Ollie Pope, who earlier served as Ben Stokes' deputy, has been left out of the leadership group.

Mark Wood has been recalled after recovering from a knee injury, while young spinner Shoaib Bashir is also back from a finger injury that cut short his previous series. Pacer Chris Woakes misses out due to injury, opening the door for Durham seamer Matthew Potts to make a comeback. All-rounder Will Jacks has also been handed a place in the squad, offering England flexibility with both bat and ball.

The major relief for England is the return of captain Ben Stokes. The all-rounder has overcome the shoulder problem that forced him to miss the final Test against India earlier this summer.

Despite a modest series against India, where he accumulated 290 runs across five matches, opener Zak Crawley has been retained. The Kent batter, who averages just above 31 from 59 Tests, has been given another opportunity to prove his place at the top of the order in what could be a career-defining Ashes contest.

England Squad for the Ashes 2025-26

Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue

Ashes 2025-26 Full Schedule

1st Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, Perth

2nd Test: November 29-December 3, The Gabba, Brisbane

3rd Test: December 12-16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night)

4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

5th Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney