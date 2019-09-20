England Central Contract: Jofra Archer handed Test, limited over deal for the first time

Surrey opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a Test contract after becoming the leading top order runscorer in the Ashes series. Kent batsman Joe Denly is awarded a White Ball contract for the first time.

Worcestershire's Moeen Ali and Yorkshire's Adil Rashid both received White Ball contracts having had contracts across all three formats last year.

Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales, Surrey's Liam Plunkett and Yorkshire's David Willey miss out on a White Ball contract for the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Test and White Ball central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of Increment contracts. Burns, Denly and Somerset's Jack Leach have been awarded Increment contracts in relation to 2018-19 in recognition of their performances for the team through the contract year just finishing.

Leach and Surrey's Tom Curran are recipients of Increment contract for the 2019-20 contract year commencing 1 October 2019.

Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB. From February 1, 2020, the start of the ECB 2020 Financial Year, those on White Ball contracts will move from receiving a supplement on top of their County salary, to having their salaries paid in full by the ECB as per Test contracted players.

Under the structure, players in both formats receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings then correlate with the level of remuneration.

The contracts, which cover a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2019, have been awarded to the following players:

Test Match: James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI / T20: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental: Tom Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset).