Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England Central Contract: Jofra Archer handed Test, limited over deal for the first time

By
Jofra Archer handed Test, limited over deal for the first time by ECB
Jofra Archer handed Test, limited over deal for the first time by ECB

London, September 16: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed the award of Central Contracts for men's Test and White Ball cricket. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer received a Test and a White Ball contract for the first time after his successful debut international season.

Surrey opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a Test contract after becoming the leading top order runscorer in the Ashes series. Kent batsman Joe Denly is awarded a White Ball contract for the first time.

Worcestershire's Moeen Ali and Yorkshire's Adil Rashid both received White Ball contracts having had contracts across all three formats last year.

Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales, Surrey's Liam Plunkett and Yorkshire's David Willey miss out on a White Ball contract for the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Test and White Ball central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of Increment contracts. Burns, Denly and Somerset's Jack Leach have been awarded Increment contracts in relation to 2018-19 in recognition of their performances for the team through the contract year just finishing.

Leach and Surrey's Tom Curran are recipients of Increment contract for the 2019-20 contract year commencing 1 October 2019.

Test specialists and those playing in all forms of the game will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB. From February 1, 2020, the start of the ECB 2020 Financial Year, those on White Ball contracts will move from receiving a supplement on top of their County salary, to having their salaries paid in full by the ECB as per Test contracted players.

Under the structure, players in both formats receive a 'ranking' based on their performances on the pitch, as well as a number of other factors, including off-field contribution, fielding and fitness. Those rankings then correlate with the level of remuneration.

The contracts, which cover a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2019, have been awarded to the following players:

Test Match: James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI / T20: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental: Tom Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset).

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL Bran Value jumps; MI gain, RCB lose
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue