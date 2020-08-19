England coach Silverwood: Earlier start times probably a good idea

The gloomy conditions at the Rose Bowl ensured the two teams were left to settle for a draw, with only 134.3 overs of play possible.

Afterwards, England captain Joe Root floated the idea of bringing the start forward from 11:00am to 10:30 to help make up for potential lost time.

Asked about the possibility, Silverwood said: "In my opinion it will probably be a good idea.

"I know there is chat around it so we'll just wait to see what they [the ECB] come back with.

"But there would be no complaints from us should it happen. We are all here anyway. It's not like any of us are travelling so it wouldn't be very hard to make it happen.

"If there were spectators in, you'd feel for them as well - the sense of frustration that you get when people have paid money to go and watch cricket.

"If it got out there that we were starting half an hour earlier then people would probably make an effort to get in half an hour earlier."