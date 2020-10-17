England County to return with a new format in 2021

The 18 first-class Counties have agreed to a revised structure for the 2021 men's first-class season, which will end with a showpiece five-day Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

Essex will defend both titles after the county won the 2019 County Championship and this year's inaugural Bob Willis Trophy.

"I'm delighted that the Counties have been able to reach this agreement less than three weeks after Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's," said ECB chairman Ian Watmore.

The @CountyChamp is set to return in 2021 in a group-stage format, with the top two red-ball teams also competing for the #BobWillisTrophy in a Lord's final.



"The success of that competition provides reassurance that this structure can help safeguard against any impact the global pandemic may have on next season while also ensuring the integrity of the County Championship," Watmore added.

Each County has been placed into one of three seeded groups of six and will play 10 matches during the group stages.

The top two teams in each group will progress to Division One, with the other counties moving into Divisions Two and Three, where they will each play a further four matches.

The winner of Division One will be crowned the County champions.

The top two teams in Division One will also earn the right to play in the Bob Willis Trophy.

