Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England cricket board stares at 182 million pound deficit after Covid-19 crisis

By
England cricket board stares at 182 million pound deficit after Covid-19 crisis
England cricket board stares at 182 million pound deficit after Covid-19 crisis

London, August 6: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to engage in severe cost-cutting measures as it stares at a potential deficit of 182 million pound in the current financial year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media report.

The ECB held a meeting with 18 first-class counties and the county boards, where it informed that it expects a minimum shortfall of 106 million in the current fiscal.

"This figure assumes that the remaining men's international cricket - Pakistan's tour and a proposed six-match white-ball visit by Australia in September - will take place under the biosecure conditions in place so far this summer," 'The Guardian' reported.

"But there has also been a warning that the overall loss to the game could rise by a further 76m pound should any of these matches be cancelled or the ECB find itself unable to sell tickets for next year's visits by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka," it added.

The report said commercial revenue and loss of income from participation programmes such as All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket tops the list of the shortfall.

"As well as the loss of ticket sales and high cost of putting on England's matches, which has included bringing touring teams over on charter flights and creating bubbles at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, the deficit has been put down to the 12-month delay of the The Hundred, which was due to launch last month," it said.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying that the ECB could reduce its staff by up to 25 per cent. It had 379 employees before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 139/2 (49.0 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue