England cricketers Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt tie the knot

By
Credit: England Cricket/Twitter
Credit: England Cricket/Twitter

Bengaluru, May 30: In a private ceremony this weekend, England women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt tied the knot.

England Cricket took to social media to congratulate the couple. "Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend," tweeted England Cricket.

Both Sciver and Brunt were part of the victorious 2017 ODI World Cup winning England team. Both of them were also part of this year's 2022 ODI World Cup, where England finished runners-up.

Sciver had announced her engagement to Brunt back in 2019, but the couple had to delay their wedding due to the pandemic. The pair was set to tie the knock in 2020, but due Covid-19, the wedding was postponed.

As reported in India Today, the ceremony was attended by both past and present members of the England team. The guest list included the likes of Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Jenny Gunn and Isa Guha.

Read more about: england natalie sciver cricket
Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 19:52 [IST]
