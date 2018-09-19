England include Stokes, Hales and uncapped seamer Stone in ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour

Warwickshire's Stone, 24, will provide captain Eoin Morgan with a pace option as Liam Plunkett, who is in the 16-man squad, will miss the first three matches due to his wedding, while all-rounder David Willey is absent because of a back injury.

Full tour schedule

On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board charged Stokes and Hales for bringing the game into disrepute for their roles in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

The two men will face an Independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel at hearings in December, but that has not prevented them from being named in the squad for the five ODIs in October.

The disciplinary panel hearing will be held in London on December 5 and December 7. The CDC has a wide range of penalties open to it including issuing a caution, reprimand, a fine or suspension.

England play one Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka later that month before a three-Test series in November, when Stokes will again likely feature.

The ODI squad also includes Sam Curran, who impressed in the Test series win over India but has made just one ODI appearance for England, and his brother Tom Curran, as well as Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson, whose only 50-over appearance for his country came two years ago.

The first ODI between England and Sri Lanka takes place in Dambulla on October 10.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.