Bristol brawl: Stokes, Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute

As per reports, the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) had deferred its judgment on the two England players until the court case had reached its conclusion so as not to prejudice any verdict. Once Stokes was found not guilty, the CDC started its deliberations.

Each player has been charged with two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3 which states: "No Participant may conduct themselves in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute."

Earlier last month, Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, following which he was allowed to play the third Test against India.

More to follow.