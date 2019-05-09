England-Pakistan opening ODI abandoned after Oval rain

The contest was first reduced to 47 overs a side and later cut to 41 after a further delay, but another burst of rain made the outfield unfit for play.

In the 19 overs that Pakistan managed to bat after England won the toss, the tourists made 80-2.

It was not a total washout for England, with Jofra Archer demonstrating his threat in an aggressive spell with the ball that will further advance his claim for a spot at the World Cup.

Archer bowled 10 dot balls before accounting for Fakhar Zaman, with Babar Azam the other batsman to fall – Liam Plunkett claiming his wicket.

Imam-ul-Haq (42) and Haris Sohail (14) were the not-out batsmen, with the two sides set to try again on Saturday in Southampton.