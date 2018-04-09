England spinners seal a series-levelling win over India

The left-arm spinner, who took 4-37 in Friday's narrow defeat, finished with 4-14 from 10 overs, with five maidens.

Danielle Hazell, another of the four spinners used, took 4-32 as the hosts slumped from 80 for 4 to 113 all out.

Danni Wyatt's 47 helped England knock off their target in 29 overs. The third and final game will take place on Thursday (April 12).

Ecclestone, who turns 19 next month, burst onto the international scene in the summer of 2016 but missed last year's World Cup success because of her A-level commitments.

She returned to the national colours in the recent Women's Ashes series, featuring in all three formats, and kept her place while England have experimented on this tour of India - for which the ODIs do not count towards the ICC Women's Championship standings.

Ecclestone played a key role, recording career-best international figures for the second time in four days as England's four-pronged spin attack sent down 27.2 of the 37.2 overs, capturing nine of the 10 wickets - with Ecclestone credited with a run-out for the other.

India's early collapse, with Smriti Mandhana (42) one of only three players to reach double figures, meant England had to bat for 10 overs before the scheduled interval, with Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont racing to 50-0 at the break.

Although the in-form Wyatt was stumped trying to hit spinner Ekta Bisht down the ground, and Amy Jones was bowled for a second successive duck, Beaumont (39 not out) and fit-again skipper Heather Knight (26 not out) saw them home with a full 21 overs to spare. Beaumont was partnered by Knight in an unbroken 42-run stand, and the two saw the chase through without further hiccups.