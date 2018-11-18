Cricket

England seal series win over Sri Lanka

By Opta
England celebrate after Test series clinching win over Sri Lanka
Kandy, November 18: Jack Leach grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests as England sealed a series win over Sri Lanka with a 57-run victory on Sunday (November 18).

Leach (5-83) and Moeen Ali (4-72) made quick work of the final three Sri Lanka wickets on day five of the second Test in Kandy.

The result gave England a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series and marked their first series win in Sri Lanka since 2001.

Resuming at 226-7, Sri Lanka still had hope of making the remaining 75 runs for victory.

But those chances took a huge blow early, Niroshan Dickwella (35) edging Moeen to Ben Stokes at slip.

Moeen struck again two balls later, a beautiful delivery beating Suranga Lakmal (0) through the gate and crashing into off stump.

Leach completed his five-for with the final wicket, Malinda Pushpakumara (1) giving the left-arm spinner a return catch as England wrapped up their win.

The final Test of the series begins in Colombo on Friday (November 23).

England won by 57 runs
    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
