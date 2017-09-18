Stokes and Alli return against Windies for ODI series

London, September 18: All-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali return for England against West Indies when the five-match one-day international series gets under way on Tuesday (September 19).

England welcome back Stokes and Ali after the all-rounders were rested at Chester-le-Street, and Morgan is glad to be back at full strength.

"It's a nice problem to have, fitting everyone in," said the skipper. "We are spoilt for choice at the moment and it gives us the luxury of playing around with the balance of the side.

"Consistency is the area where we have most room for improvement. We have a huge amount of potential, but producing that on a consistent basis is important for our development."

Five ODIs starting tomorrow at Old Trafford #ENGvWI

Chris Gayle - whose first of four sixes at Durham was his 100th maximum in T20Is - is set to play his first ODI since the 2015 World Cup.

"It's obviously a huge boost with the calibre of player Chris is," said Windies captain Jason Holder. "We can expect some really good things from him.

"He showed some form in the T20 and the Caribbean Premier League. He seems upbeat, up for the challenge and really happy to be back."

