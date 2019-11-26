England support 'emotional' Archer after racist abuse in New Zealand

"It's a shame that sort of thing is still in society," Giles told reporters after Archer was subjected to racist comments after being dismissed late on day five of the opening Test in Mount Maunganui.

The Barbados-born bowler tweeted after the match that it was "a bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team".

Archer claims he was racially abused in England defeat

The 24-year-old later told ESPNcricinfo that the abuser was a solitary New Zealand spectator making comments "about the colour of my skin".

Archer has been a powerful advocate for diversity in cricket and Giles, when asked how the player was faring, replied: "The tweet, it was obviously emotional, it hurts.

"We fully support Jof, there is no place for racism in the game... you know what our team is like, they'll rally round him."

Racist abuse of Archer against everything Kiwis are about: Williamson

The incident has overshadowed the result of the first Test ever played at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson described the taunt as "horrific", while New Zealand Cricket said the culprit would be reported to the police and face a life ban if identified from the venue's CCTV footage.