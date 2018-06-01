Cricket

England to monitor injured Stokes ahead of one-dayers

Ben Stokes has suffered a torn left hamstring
London, June 1: England will reassess Ben Stokes' fitness in the "next couple of days" after scans confirmed the all-rounder has a tear in his left hamstring.

Stokes suffered the problem during fielding practice on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against Pakistan and was subsequently ruled out of contention.

Sam Curran was handed a debut in his place on Friday, the Surrey teenager named in the team at Headingley having only joined up with the squad as injury cover earlier in the week.

England are attempting to draw level in the two-match series after suffering a nine-wicket defeat at Lord's.

Unable to participate in Leeds, Stokes now faces a race against time to be fit for England's upcoming one-day games as they switch their focus from red to white-ball cricket.

Eoin Morgan's squad take on Scotland in a one-off fixture on June 10 before facing Australia in a five-match series later the same month.

