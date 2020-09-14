England vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Highlights: Visitors batting collapse sets up series decider at Old Trafford

Manchester, Sept. 13: Australia suffered another batting collapse as England fought back from the brink to draw level in their ODI series with a brilliant 24-run victory at Old Trafford.
Eoin Morgan's side came back in thrilling fashion in the opening Twenty20 against Australia earlier in September, and the tourists snatched defeat from what looked set at one point to be a comfortable triumph in Manchester.
Four wickets – one from Jofra Archer (3-34) and three from Chris Woakes (3-32) – in a fantastic five-over spell in the middle of Australia's innings reduced Justin Langer's side from 142-2 to 147-6.
Australia's collapse came on the back of a strong start from Aaron Finch (73), whose side had ripped through England's top order after Morgan elected to bat first.
Adam Zampa (3-36) was the pick of Australia's bowling attack, which had England on the ropes until a stand of 76 between Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35 not out) helped the hosts finish on 231-9.
Yet despite Finch and Marnus Labuschagne (48) looked to be ticking Australia towards a series win, England rallied – Sam Curran (3-35) wrapping up the victory after Woakes and Archer dismantled the tourists' middle-order.
☝️ Warner c Buttler b Archer— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020
☝️ Stoinis c Buttler b Archer
☝️ Marsh b Archer
Jofra Archer's 3️⃣ crucial wickets earn him the Player of the Match award 🏅 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/ioLmX0qYnj
