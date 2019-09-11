Cricket
England vs Australia 5th Test Ashes 2019: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

By
New Delhi, Sep 11: Australia and England are set to face each other in the fourth and final Ashes Test on Thursday (September 12) at the Oval Stadium in London.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after taking 2-1 lead in the five-Test series and the Tim Paine-led side would be aiming to end their drought of winning the Ashes after a gap of 18 years.

Leading run-scorer Steve Smith, who slammed a match-winning double hundred in the previous game at Old Trafford in Manchester, would be hoping to end the series on high. Smith has scored 671 runs in four matches.

England, meanwhile, dropped Jason Roy after his poor form throughout the series, with Ben Stokes passed fit to bat. Roy has failed to establish himself, either as an opener alongside Rory Burns or when switched to number four for the Old Trafford Test. The 29-year-old's highest score came in Manchester when he made 31 as England desperately attempted to keep the series alive, to no avail, and Roy has now made way for Sam Curran.

Craig Overton proved resilient with the bat in England's second innings at Old Trafford before he was eventually dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, but the Somerset bowler has been replaced by Chris Woakes.

Stokes will play as a specialist batsman, with the all-rounder unable to bowl due to a shoulder injury. Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed one change to his 12-man squad, with Mitchell Marsh replacing Travis Head.

England XI: Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia Possible XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 5th Test between England and Australia:

Batsmen: Rory Burns, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschange, Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc.

MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Rory Burns, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschange, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 22:14 [IST]
