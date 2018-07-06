England Vs India, 2nd T20I Highlights: Hales' fifty powers hosts to five-wicket win, levels series

Cardiff, July 6: England bounced back in style as they defeated India by 5 wickets in the second T20I at Cardiff and levelled the three-match series 1-1 here on Friday (July 6).

Chasing a modest total of 149, the English overhauled it for the loss of five wickets with two balls to spare. Alex Hales' unbeaten knock of 58 from 41 balls powered the hosts to a fine win at Sophia Gardens where they are still unbeaten.

It was an overall performance by the hosts as they first restricted a quality Indian batting line-up to a modest 148 for 5. Their batsmen later negotiated very well against the Indian spinners, who were the wreckers in chief in the previous game.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal didn't look as lethal as they were in the previous game. This proves the English did their homework well against Indian wrist-spinners. They looked ineffective at Cardiff for they bowled 8 overs, conceded 52 runs a bagged just one wicket. The way England played these two could be termed as the only factor that made the difference in the end.

Fantastic nights entertainment ... England’s bowlers tonight were outstanding ... 1-1 #ENGvIND #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2018

Jonny Bairstow played a whirlwind inning of 18-ball 28, including two massive blows off Kuldeep, and ensured the asking rate for the hosts was always in their reach. While Hales showed a tremendous amount of composure and delivered under pressure as the tricky run chase could have gone India's way had he been dismissed.

England have done their homework against Kuldeep. Have played him well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2018

India battled hard but unfortunately, they didn't have enough runs on their board and it was all down to their start with the bat. Not many times you see their death-overs' specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, conceding 10 runs off the first two deliveries in the final over when the opposition needs 12 runs to win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar today:



First 3 overs - 7 runs

Fourth over - 12 runs off 4 balls#ENGvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 6, 2018

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to bowl first was justified as his bowlers bowled exceedingly well and rattled the Indian top-order in the powerplay.

Taut match, splendid win for England. Towards the end appeared they would succumb. But Hales superb under pressure. Stage set for decider! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma (5), Shikhar Dhawan (10) and KL Rahul (6) were back into the pavilion within the first six overs putting pressure over middle-order to take their team to a decent total on a pitch where batting wasn't looking easy as the ball wasn't coming easy on to the bat.

India skipper Virat Kohli (47) and Suresh Raina (27), however, revived the innings as they put up a fifty-plus stand for the fourth wicket. Together the duo was converting those singles into doubles and punishing the loose deliveries, which were rarely bowled by the English bowlers.

@SDhawan25 what a catch - Kabaddi could do with your skills!! #IndvEng — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) July 6, 2018

Just at the time when it looked the duo would shift gears, Raina was out stumped when he failed to read the googly from Adil Rashid and put his team in a spot of bother for the new batsman would take time to adjust.

MS Dhoni walked into the middle and played in his trademark style i.e. spending some time into the middle and dealing in singles and twos. Together Kohli and Dhoni started converting those singles into doubles with their running between the wickets even as the boundaries dried up.

Was a pretty decent defence of an inadequate total. #ENGvIND — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2018

Kohli was also dismissed on the very first delivery of the 18th over while trying to play over fine leg. Hardik Pandya, the new-man-in, too couldn't get those big shots as the hosts were bowling the disciplined lines. But a late flourish from veteran Dhoni (32* off 24) ensured the visitors post a fighting total on the board for their bowlers to defend on a pitch where the average first innings total is 144.

Dhoni, who reached yet another milestone as he was appearing in his 500th international game, showed his experience and class as India managed to produce 22 runs from the final over bowled by debutant Jake Ball. Raina (27) was the third highest scorer for India on the day when their top-order collapsed terribly.

Congratulations to @msdhoni who walks out to bat in his 500th International game for #TeamIndia.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2gQKneWn90 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2018

Despite their spinners' off day, India must still be happy with the way they put up a spirited defence of a modest total that wasn't enough to be defended considering England's solid batting line-up. But the hosts would definitely have to work towards their batting because all three of their top-order batsmen had literally thrown their wickets away.

As it happened:

The two teams will now face each other on Sunday in the third T20I in the decider. Kudos to English batsmen for playing the spinners well and even their bowlers to restrict Indians to a low total. India, however, put up a spirited show in defence of a modest total as the match was dragged to 19.4 overs. It's all over at Cardiff. England have beaten India by 5 wickets in this game thanks to a splendid unbeaten knock of 41-ball 58 by Alex Hales. Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes on the first ball of his second spell as Jonny Bairstow tried to get a boundary off the first ball towards fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav took a well-judged catch in the deep to send the batsman back. England five down. Wicket! Sensational catch by Shikhar Dhawan in the deep as he jumps and stretches his complete body to get hold of the ball which was going for a maximum. Eoin Morgan has to walk back towards the pavilion for 17. England are four down. 13,13! Chahal and Kuldeep leaked 13 runs each from the over number 11 and 12 bowled by them. England batsmen Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales are batting very well against the wrist-spinners. This match clearly in the hosts' grip. Half-way through! England have scored 59/3 after 10 overs. They are looking more settled against spin today. Bowled! Yuzvendra Chahal cleans up Joe Root for 9. The right-handed batsman was trying to sweep the leg-spinner and failed to read the googly and the ball crashed into the stumps. England: 44/3 after 7 overs. Wicket! Jos Buttler (14) is caught by Virat Kohli after the latter dropped him two balls back. Luckily, the dropped chance had only cost India four runs. Umesh Yadav got the second wicket of the match. England 33/2 after 5 overs. Wicket! Jason Roy is clean bowled by Umesh Yadav for 15. On a length and nipping back through the gate, smashing into middle stump. India are delighted to see the back of him. But the pacer even leaked 9 runs from that over as hosts reached 25/1 after 3 overs. Solid first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! The right-arm pacer conceded just 2 runs from it. England 16/0 after 2 overs. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler opened the innings for England as they come out to chase 149. Roy gave England a solid start after getting 14 from the first over bowled by Umesh Yadav. End of the innings! India post 148/5 after 20 overs. 22 runs came from the final over bowled by Jake Ball. MS Dhoni (32 off 24) and Virat Kohli (47 off 38) have given Indians a fighting total. But overall it was a brilliant bowling effort from the English. They would now have to chase 149 runs to win this game. Superb over from Willey as he conceded just 4 runs from that over no. 18 and bagged the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. India 115/5 after 18 overs. Big Wicket! India skipper Virat Kohli departs for 47 as he finds Joe Root near fine leg boundary. India lose their 5th wicket and it's 111/5 after 17.1 overs. David Willey gets the big scalp. Hundred up for India in the 16th over! Rare are the days when this Indian side struggles to score runs and kudos to the English bowlers who are not letting the Indians explode. India reach 93/4 after 15 overs and England bowlers have kept things tight for the visitors. Stumped! Suresh Raina (27) is stumped by Jos Buttler as he fails to read the googly from Adil Rashid and misses it completely and pays the price. He was looking to go after the bowler but was deceived. India: 79/4 after 12.2 overs Raina-Kohli are rebuilding visitors' innings after top-order collapse. 50-plus partnership between these two for the fourth wicket as India reach 79/3 after 12 overs. India are 52/3 after 10 overs. The boundaries have dries up for India only four of them have been hit so far. Just 5 runs conceded by Chris Jordan and India reach 41/3 after 8 overs. Not the ideal start for the visitors at Cardiff. It's not going to be a high scoring game. The batsmen will have to do more running today as the pitch is on the slower side. India: 48/3 after 9 overs. Not the kind of start India have hoped for as their top three and in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma (5), Shikhar Dhawan (10) and KL Rahul (6) threw their wickets away. India have scored 36/3 after 7 overs. Wicket! India are really struggling now as two wickets perish in a gap of 3 balls. Their centurion from the last game KL Rahul (6) without making much of an impact as he backs away and misses a straight delivery. Plunkett hits top of off which is exactly where the coaches tell you to aim for. Run Out! What a bizzare dismissal. Dhawan is never in control of his bat and he is practically throwing the bat into the crease. As the bails get dislodged by Morgan neither his feet or bat are behind the line. England get their second. India: 22/2 Wicket! India lose first wicket. Tight first over from David Willey as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for India. Just 1 run came from the first over. So, Morgan has invited Kohli to bat first in a must-win game for them. India are unchanged, England have made one change. India are unbeaten in their last seven T20Is, starting from March 8, 2018. England have a 100 percent win record in T20Is in Cardiff.