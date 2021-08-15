England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Pujara, Rahane revive tourists with gritty stand before Moeen strikes twice

It was the century stand for the fourth wicket between these two seasoned campaigners that has kept India alive in the game despite a disastrous start from the tourists on the penultimate day. After losing KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the morning session, the Indians faced the daunting task of keeping themselves alive in the game.

However, it was the 100-run partnership off 296 deliveries between Pujara and Rahane that ensured the visitors had another day to live. Pujara scored 45 off 206 deliveries before getting dismissed by an unplayable delivery from Mark Wood.

While Rahane - who like India number 3 - is also facing a lot of criticism due to his lack of form went on slamming his 24th Test fifty off 125 deliveries. After Pujara's dismissal, Rahane too didn't last long as his luck finally ran out and the right-handed batsman was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Moeen Ali. Rahane departed after valiant 61.

Moeen Ali - who has been one of India's biggest foes in Test cricket - once again haunted the tourists when he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja with absolute beauty and castled the southpaw's off-stump. Jadeja had only scored 3 before getting dismissed.

Later, Pant along with his fellow Delhi teammate Ishant Sharma batted cautiously and stitched a partnership of 6 runs off 17 deliveries before the England captain opted to take the second new ball and the umpire's signalled stumps due to bad light on day four.

At stumps, India reached 181/6 with a lead of 154 and all eyes are now on Pant who will be batting with Ishant on Day 5. The final day is going to be an exciting one as all three results are still possible.