England Vs India, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: India post 256/8 as England spinners put up clinical show

Leeds, July 17: England spinners produced yet another clinical show to restrict India to 256/8 after captain Eoin Morgan elected to chase against India in the third and deciding ODI here on Wednesday (July 17).

England had to make a forced change to their Playing XI as opener Jason Roy, who sustained an injury in the previous game, has been replaced by James Vince.

India, on the other hand, have made three changes to their Playing XI. KL Rahul, Umesh Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul have been rested to make way for Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

1

42373

This is a must-win game for both the teams. India would be aiming to undo the wrongs they committed in the second ODI at Lord's when they face England in the deciding third and final One-day International, where a win would fetch Virat Kohli's men their 10th successive series triumph.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Catch the live updates here:

India have their task cut out following their 86-run loss at Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets.

Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No 1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1.

It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 0-3 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.

Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way.

England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket.

While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs - 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs.

For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time.

With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.