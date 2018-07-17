England Vs India, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: India post 256/8 as England spinners put up clinical show

Leeds, July 17: England spinners produced yet another clinical show to restrict India to 256/8 after captain Eoin Morgan elected to chase against India in the third and deciding ODI here on Wednesday (July 17).
England had to make a forced change to their Playing XI as opener Jason Roy, who sustained an injury in the previous game, has been replaced by James Vince.
India, on the other hand, have made three changes to their Playing XI. KL Rahul, Umesh Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul have been rested to make way for Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.
This is a must-win game for both the teams. India would be aiming to undo the wrongs they committed in the second ODI at Lord's when they face England in the deciding third and final One-day International, where a win would fetch Virat Kohli's men their 10th successive series triumph.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Catch the live updates here:
Good contributions from Shardul and Bhuvi. Given the bowlers something to bowl at. Kuldeep and Chahal's spell will be the key. I am backing Chahal to do well today #ENGvIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 17, 2018
Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs on the final ball of the innings for 21 and David Willey gets another wicket. India manage to post 256/8 against India in the stipulated 50 overs, thanks to that belligerent cameo of 13-ball 22 from Shardul Thakur. England overall performed exceptionally well as a bowling unit as seamers and spinners complemented each other well.
6,2,0,2,6,1L! 17 runs came from the 49th over as Shardul Thakur played a belligerent knock to produce most expensive over of the innings for England. India reach 251/7.
Dhoni follows 37 from 59 balls at Lord's with 42 from 66 at Leeds.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 17, 2018
And MS Dhoni (42) too is dismissed! David Willey draws an edge from his bat and brings an end to the innings of India's last hope. India 221/7 after 45.5 overs.
Struggling to work out what a par score is on this pitch. #ENGvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 17, 2018
40 overs have been bowled and India haven't even reached 200. The Men In Blue are 196/6 after 40 overs. English bowlers have continuously maintained pressure over Indian batters by picking up wickets at regular intervals.
Wicket! And India continue losing wickets from one end, it is Hardik Pandya this time as he's caught behind for 21 by Buttler. Mark Wood broke the partnership immediately after being brought back into the attack. India: 194/6.
Indian cricket fans and @msdhoni right now...#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 3 and SONY ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vOdS5JIVx5— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) July 17, 2018
Big relief! MS Dhoni was given LBW out by the umpire off Moeen Ali but his big stride saved him as the ball tracking showed the ball was missing the stumps.
Wicket! Second wicket in the over for Adil Rashid and Suresh Raina departs for 1. India are 158/5.
Huge Wicket! Adil Rashid has got the big fish of Virat Kohli with a beauty. The well set India skipper was literally stunned by the turn. India: 156/4.
India reach 145/3 after 28 overs. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are present into the middle and team must be hoping for a good partnership between these two stalwarts.
Wicket! Dinesh Karthik - the comeback man - failed to convert the good start he got as he tried to drive Adil Rashid but the ball took an inside edge and castled into the stumps. He walks back for 21. India: 125/3 now. Another wicket perishes at the wrong time for the visitors.
Fifty! 48th ODI half-century from captain Virat Kohli. The fifty came from a boundary for the captain.
After 22 overs India reach 110 for 2. Kohli and Karthik are trying to forge a partnership to revive India's innings. England spinners Adil Rashid is trying to be at his economical best.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan once again fails to capitalise upon the good start and gets run out for 44. Direct-hit from Ben Stokes towards non-striker's end and the left-handed batsman fall short of the crease. India: 84/2.
4,0,4,1,1,1! 11 runs leaked by Ben Stokes from his second over and India reach 82/1 after 17 overs. Kohli smashed two boundaries in that over.
4,4,4! Consecutive boundaries come from Shikhar Dhawan's bat off Liam Plunkett. India reach 55/1 after 13 overs. This was the first instance of aggressive intent shown by the Indian batsman.
And another milestone for Captain Kohli as he completes 3000 ODI runs as captain. Fastest to: 1000 ODI runs as captain: Virat Kohli (17 inns) 2000 ODI runs as captain: Virat Kohli (36 inns) 3000 ODI runs as captain: Virat Kohli (49 inns)
Very slow start for India in the first powerplay as they post 32 for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma departs cheaply for 2 and England have their wicket! It's well-deserved too as these two opening bowlers have really made things difficult and put the pressure on India's opening pair. Rohit looks to flick this over the top and does pick it up quite well, however he picks put the man on the square leg boundary perfectly!
Slow start for India as they could only score 12 runs from the first 5 overs. Both the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are taking their time on the crease to settle down.
Kohli said they wanted to bat first, "We wanted to bat first anyway. Not much grass on it, so we expect the spinners to come into play in the second half. Looks fairly dry and it might break down a little. Bhuvi and Thakur come in for Umesh and Kaul. Rahul misses out for Karthik. DK was a tactical change and the other two because they haven't got a game yet. Karthik has done well in that spot and we wanted a guy in the middle overs who can be versatile and improvise a little. If you're playing against the No. 1 ODI side in the world, you expect them to have a good day and play better than you in all discipline. Today is another opportunity for us to go and prove ourselves. We just have to come out and express ourselves. We are a team that starts afresh and looks forward to every new game. England haven't been in this position at home in an ODI series off late so that's a big positive."
"We'll bowl first. I think it's a really good wicket, the wickets here have always been good throughout 100 overs in Headingley, so it should be the same today. Very rarely do we get occasions like this, it's as close we get to any latter stage of a tournament and against a side like India it'll be a real test. It's important to prepare in a similar way and I recognize the opportunity that has been created and hopefully capitalize on that. James Vince has been in fantastic form for Hampshire in the Royal London Cup, so unfortunately Jason Roy misses out," said Morgan after winning the toss.
.@jbairstow21 back home for our final Royal London ODI against India tomorrow 🏠🏏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nyc0Hzj4fS— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2018
A look at the pitch for the ODI series decider game.
A look at the pitch for the ODI series decider game.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2018
Match Facts: Kuldeep Yadav has taken 26 ODI wickets at an average of just 12.7 so far in 2018 (eight innings); he's recorded nine dismissals so far in this series versus England (10.3 average), batsmen have a defensive shot percentage of 22.5 against him (only Mark Wood has a higher rate thus far). ▶ MS Dhoni has recorded 1,462 runs against England in this format; he needs 62 to become the all-time highest ODI run scorer in matches played out between England and India (Yuvraj Singh). ▶ Virat Kohli (2,988) and Eoin Morgan (2,976) are both chasing down 3,000 runs as ODI skippers; they require 12 and 24 respectively. ▶ Joe Root scored 113 in the 2nd ODI at Lord's and is now one century away from becoming England's stand-alone record holder for the most ODI hundreds (currently level on 12 with Marcus Trescothick); the Yorkshireman posted a ton when India last faced England at Headingley (September 2014). ▶ Liam Plunkett comes into this game having claimed figures of 4/46 against India in the 2nd ODI; he's two dismissals away from becoming England's 6th highest wicket taker in the format (currently 114 wickets), he'll only be sat behind Anderson, Gough, Broad, Flintoff & Botham. ▶ The series is now 1-1 after England's victory in the 2nd ODI, Eoin Morgan's men have now won 10 of their last 11 matches in the format in England and Wales (L1). ▶ England and India have played each other six times before at Headingley in ODI cricket, the hosts claiming victory on four occasions to India's two; the last five encounters there have seen the winner alternate however, England recorded a 41-run victory last time out there (September 2014). ▶ England have won six of their last seven One Day Internationals at Headingley; their sole loss in that time came all the way back in 2011 (v Sri Lanka), putting together a run of four wins in succession there since. ▶ India's loss in the 2nd ODI was only the second defeat they had suffered in 10 ODI outings; they had been enjoying a stretch of eight wins out of a possible nine beforehand. ▶ India will be looking to snatch a fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against England; the last time they lost such a series was in September 2011 whilst England could secure their eighth multi-game bilateral ODI series on the bounce.
India have their task cut out following their 86-run loss at Lord's after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets.
Victory in London confirmed England's spot as the No 1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1.
It is also another opportunity to ascertain their ODI supremacy over England, for India haven't lost a bilateral contest to this opposition since 2011. Since that 0-3 loss here seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.
Considering England's ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way.
England have been found out to be a sterner prospect in ODIs than T20Is as their Lord's victory underlined. In turn, it also highlighted India's glaring weaknesses in the 50-over format, which are shielded to a certain degree in T20 cricket.
While India's spinners were in contention throughout, the pace attack lacked penetration, particularly in the death overs - 82 runs were conceded in the final eight overs at Lord's, with Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Hardik Pandya conceding 62 among them in six overs.
For England meanwhile, not only is this series a chance to improve their record against India. But victory against arguably the toughest opposition they have faced recently will also approve plans ahead of the World Cup in a year's time.
With Joe Root back among runs and the remaining batsmen negotiating wrist spin to a greater degree, their only concern is the patchy form of all-rounder Ben Stokes.
It is understood that he might still be feeling the impact of his recent hamstring injury and is not playing at full steam. But he will continue to be a part of their set-up in what should be a thrilling finale to the limited-overs' leg of this long tour.
