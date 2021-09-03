England vs India, 4th Test, Day 2: Rohit-Rahul go unbeaten at stumps after hosts take 99-run lead

Having restricted England to 290 in the first innings, Rohit and Rahul saw through the day's play and blunted the new ball with their stay into the middle for 16 overs in the final session. At the close of play, the visitors trailed hosts by 56 runs with Rohit (batting on 20*) and Rahul (batting on 22*) unbeaten.

For England, James Anderson (6 overs), Ollie Robinson (4 overs), Chris Woakes (5 overs) and Craig Overton (1 over) bowled in tandem but failed to pick up any wickets. However, Anderson came close to getting the wicket of Rohit when the right-handed batsman, batting at 6, edged an outswinger from the senior pacer but Rory Burns failed to react on time at slip cordon and missed the opportunity.

The Indian batters didn't give any chances from there on and ensured the visitors dominated the third session after the first two sessions were shared.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Pope and all-rounder Woakes made their comebacks special as they smashed brilliant half-centuries and helped their side take a sizeable lead. England were in a spot of bother at 65/5 but it was a brilliant batting effort from Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Woakes that revived England after top-order collapse.

Pope scored 81, while all-rounder Woakes scored a quickfire 50 off 60 balls and took their team to a sizeable lead. Woakes - who picked up a four-for with the ball and played a crucial role to restrict the visitors to 191 in their first innings - frustrated the Indian bowlers with his explosive batting.

Woakes smashed eleven boundaries in his stay into the crease and even took India's premier bowler Bumrah on remand when Virat Kohli took the second new ball.

For India, Umesh Yadav finished with 3 for 76 while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 67. Ravindra Jadeja also got a couple of wickets while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj finished with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, the hosts lost the wicket of set Moeen Ali at the stroke of tea break while Pope continued to make his comeback special as the hosts lost wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ali in the second session.

At the tea break, England had managed to overhaul India's first innings total of 191 and took a lead of 36 runs with Pope 74* and Chris Woakes 0* present in the middle. India picked up a couple of wickets in the post-lunch session in Bairstow and Ali but the English batters also scored runs at over three runs per over. At the end of the second session, England posted 227/7 in 70 overs.