England vs India, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara nurse niggles as India field substitutes

Rohit (127) and Pujara (61) set up India's big second innings total of 466 but during the course of the innings Pujara had twisted his ankle and had it strapped for the better part of his innings.

Rohit also suffered a knee injury during the course of his maiden overseas Test hundred. It is still not clear if the duo will take the field on the fifth day.

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," BCCI said in a press note. England are chasing 368 in their second innings.

Earlier, half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur on the penultimate day helped India post their highest ever total on this tour.

After India's middle-order failed to score runs in the morning session, Pant and Thakur stitched a century partnership between them to help their team take a sizeable lead of 367 runs in their second innings.

Thakur - who slammed a sensational half-century in the first innings and helped India post 191 in their first innings - started from where he left as he notched up back-to-back fifty in the match.

Shardul's knock of 60 off 72 deliveries was laced with seven boundaries and a six and became the ninth batsman to score a fifty in both the innings of a Test match batting at number eight or below.

Pant - who struggled with the bat in the series - showed better intent and went on notching up his first fifty of the tour.