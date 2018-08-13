BCCI angry with Team India's debacle in 2nd Test; likely to grill Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri

The board seems to have taken notice of the team's shameful defeat in the Lord's Test in which Virat Kohli and his men were bundled out twice in 82 overs. India eventually lost the game by an innings and 159 runs to trail behind by 0-2 in the five-match series.

Experts question India's zeal to fight in Lord's Test

As per reports, the Board is likely to grill captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri following team's performance as they seemed to have conceded defeat much before and didn't even put up a resistance.

"BCCI to question Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri over Team India's poor performance in the ongoing England series," said a Times Now tweet.

India were bundled out for 107 and 130 in the two innings against England in the Lord's Test. It was the first occasion under Kohli's captaincy when Team India suffered the ignominy of losing a match by an innings.

Team India is being criticised by several former cricketers and cricket experts for not showing a fightback against a dominant England side. None of the Indian batsman, including captain Kohli, lacked the patience and never really counter-attacked.

The big guns like Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed in both the innings as a result India suffered their 5th consecutive Test defeat on the English soil.

James Anderson (4-23) once again toyed with the opposition as he took his match tally to nine, and equally effective was Stuart Broad (4-44).

All-rounder Chris Woakes (137*) emerged as the top-scorer from the game while Ravichandran Ashwin (29 and 33*) was the highest scorer for India in both the innings. This clearly explains how badly Indian batsmen performed the game that lasted three days.