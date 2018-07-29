Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

England Vs India: Essex Cricket's 'this guy can bat' remark over Virat Kohli draws flak on Twitter

Posted By:
England Vs India: Essex Crickets this guy can bat remark over Virat Kohli draws flak on Twitter

New Delhi, July 29: Essex Cricket County is facing flak over social media for its tweet over India captain and batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, during the county side's match against India.

Kohli awarded by Barmy Army

The official handle of the cricketing side on Day 1 of the warm-up match congratulated the India skipper, after the right-handed batsman warmed up nicely with a fifty, and wrote,"This guy's not bad at cricket... 50 up for @imVkohli off 67 balls!"

Several Kohli fans seemed offended with the tweet of the county side for it undermined his batting capability. Kohli hasn't scored too many runs on English soil in the longer format of the game and this could be a reason for the Twitter handle to tweet in such manner which many found humiliating.







Barmy Army, England's popular fan club, had awarded Kohli the International Cricketer of the Year Award for years 2017 and 2018.

The India skipper was presented two trophies by Andy Thompson, Barmy Army Tour Manager and Membership Secretary, on Wednesday (July 25).

The English County side got an opportunity to play a tour game against No. 1 ranked Test side, India in a three-day encounter between July 25 and 27.

The County side was, however, denied an opportunity to get the match the first-class status after Team India reduced it to a three-day affair instead of the four-day game, planned earlier.

In the qualification period from 21 September 2016 to the end of 2017, India's captain scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs at 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.

He also captained his country with distinction, with India flying high at the top of the ICC Test rankings. It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SL 193/10 (34.3 vs SA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue