Ravi Shastri must be held responsible for Team India's poor show in England, says Harbhajan Singh

Indians were consigned to a shameful defeat by an innings and 159 runs in the Test match at Lord's as the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up came crashing.

Several ex-India players were unhappy with the kind of game India displayed at Lord's and were anguished as no Indian batsman showed an iota of resistance.

Harbhajan is amongst those who was completely shocked by India's play at Lord's and felt that the coach must be held accountable for the flop show.

The Turbanator, who is part of SkySports' commentary panel for the India-England series, was quoted as saying by India Today as saying, "The coach has to come on record, today or tomorrow he has to speak up. He is answerable to everyone. If India loses the series, then he might have to eat his words and admit that conditions do make a lot of difference."

The veteran off-spinner, who has played 103 Tests for India, further said that it was really disappointing to see that India went down without even putting up a fight.

"We haven't shown any intent to fight back. The willingness to win is missing and that is most disheartening. We are losing without posing any challenge to the opponent. It is extremely disappointing," said Harbhajan.

Before the start of the series, Ravi Shastri said that his boys are ready for the challenge and that they'll put up a good show in every department of the game against England. But all that is proving out to be tall claims.

As per reports, the CoA of BCCI has told Shastri that the way Indian boys are playing in England at the moment is just 'unacceptable'.