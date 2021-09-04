Rohit Sharma slams maiden overseas Test century; Yuvraj Singh to Ian Bell, cricketing fraternity hails him

Rohit - who has been the stand out batsman and the most consistent one on the entire series - missed out on converting his good start into a triple-figure mark but made most of the occasion on Saturday (September 4).

Rohit - who is known for his explosive batting and hailed as one of the most threatening white-ball batsmen - scored 204 balls to complete his century. His previous best on an overseas tour was 83 that came at Nottingham at the beginning of this series. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and travelled to Australia and South Africa but couldn't post a century.

Rohit Sharma scores first overseas Test hundred; equals Viv Richards, closes in on Bradman

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai curbed his natural instincts as he didn't play any aerial shot. His first aerial shot was the six he hit off Ali to get to his century.

The 33-year-old first gave visitors a solid start and forged a partnership of 83 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul. After Rahul's departure, Rohit forged a century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and helped the side take a lead in excess of 100.

It was Rohit and Pujara's gritty batting effort that ensured the visitors didn't lose any wicket in the second session and scored at more than 3.5 runs per over.

At the tea break on day three, India reached 199/1 in 69 overs and took a lead of 100 runs. Pujara - who played some exquisite strokes in the innings - was unbeaten at 48.

Rohit should also be thankful to England opener Rory Burns, who gave a couple of breathers to the Indian opener twice in the innings. Burns dropped Rohit at the slip cordon on both occasions.

Earlier in the day, Rohit completed 11000 international runs as an opener. This is also the first Test series where Rohit Sharma has faced more than 700 deliveries.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Rohit's feat:

Special innings from @ImRo45 !! He has so much time to play his strokes .. England look doomed .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 4, 2021

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .

Could well be a series defining innings.

Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

What a way to bring up your first overseas century! Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. What a brilliant hundred.#ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 4, 2021

#RohitSharma reaches century in rousing style, clouting Moeen for 6. Tremendous knock it has been, his ton oversea and his best given the circumstances 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 4, 2021

The transformation of #RohitSharma into a world class opening batsman has been staggering. This century was inevitable given the way he has batted in this series. Privileged to see this. Class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021

#Rohit Sharma is in the best phase of his batting. Full stop. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 4, 2021

What way to get #100 @ImRo45 , brilliant knock great discipline and technique shown in his batting. #INDvENG — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 4, 2021

Indian batsmen reaching their hundred with a SIX on most occasions in Tests:



6 Sachin Tendulkar

3 Rohit Sharma

2 Gautam Gambhir

2 Rishabh Pant#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 4, 2021

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.

When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .

Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Because u just scored your first overseas hundred 😁👏🏽!! Hitman you beauty 👊🏽👊🏽 ⁦@ImRo45⁩ pic.twitter.com/tgzAziTRN9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 4, 2021