England vs India: London police arrests serial pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' on suspicion of assault

It was during the 34th over of the English innings when Jarvo sneaked into the field and ran towards the pitch with the ball in hand. He rammed into England batsman Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end. The entire incident halted the play momentarily before the security personnel nabbed him and escorted the prankster out of the pitch.

He was later arrested by London Police on suspicion of assault and put in custody at the south London Police Station.

"'Jarvo' has been arrested on suspicion of assault - he remains in custody at a south London Police station," tweeted English reporter Elizabeth Ammon.

The Yorkshire County had decided to fine and ban him for life but strangely there has been no tangible action promised by the ECB. He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards but there has been no official apology from the ECB with one individual making a mockery of its security system.

With his actions becoming a norm almost everywhere, cricket enthusiasts weren't amused with it and called for strict actions to be taken against intruder and even against the security personnel stationed near the boundary ropes.

Ffs. Jarvo 69 is back and it’s all quite boring now pic.twitter.com/AKAJ9C9PaO — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 3, 2021

Wonder whether #Jarvo running on to every ground is some PR/marketing gimmick? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2021

AND HERE COMES JARVO TO TURN THE TIDE! pic.twitter.com/YxUNcYqoRZ — Archie Breakspear (@Archiee_B_) September 3, 2021

Jarvo is back on the field of play. And this time he’s physically bumped into Olie Pope. I hope nobody is seeing humour in it anymore. Appalling that he’s allowed to attend every game in this series. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2021

How does this Jarvo keep getting let into grounds????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) September 3, 2021

If Jarvo had entered at an Indian ground there would have been mayhem and more outrage. Unfortunately he has been made out to be a hero #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 3, 2021

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

There are discussions about how ECB's security team, as well as the British media, would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.

The Indian team's administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch but as of now won't file an official complaint about the serial offender. Earlier, Yorkshire CCC in an official communication with PTI had informed that Jarvo69 is banned for life from entering the Headingley premises.

Earlier on day three of the third Test, the man named Daniel Jarvis - who claims himself to be a 'comedian/ filmmaker/ prank-star' in his Twitter bio - entered the playing arena, in batting gear.

He made an intrusion after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play. He was spotted wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escorted him out of the ground.

During the Lord's Test, he was seen walking towards the pitch and joined the Indian side as Virat Kohli and his band walked into the middle for the post-lunch session.

He was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after security personnel realised he wasn't a part of either side.