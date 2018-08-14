Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Under fire Virat Kohli posts emotional message on Facebook following debacle in Lord's Test

Written By:
Under fire Virat Kohli posts emotional message on Facebook following debacle in Lords Test

New Delhi, Aug 14: Under fire from all quarters after his team meekly surrendered against England in the second Test match, India captain Virat Kohli has now posted an emotional message.

Kohli and his team are facing the ire of former cricketers, experts and fans alike for the way they played against England at Lord's Test. The much-vaunted Indian batting line-up hardly showed any resistance under tough English conditions which eventually resulted in their rout on the fourth day of the rain-curtailed match.

Ex-cricketers slam Kohli, Team India

Kohli took to his Twitter handle posted an image of him in a huddle with his team and vowed that his team will never give up and even urged the fans to never give up on them as well.

"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," said the emotional post of the Indian captain which also had the icon of Indian National Flag in the end.

Team India is facing criticism for the way it played in the second game at Lord's, especially, the way they batted in both the innings. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. expressed their concern over the way Team India is performing overseas.

They were bundled out for 107 and 130 in the two innings of the match and could hardly play 82 overs, which roughly means that they were all out twice in a day of a Test match.

It was the first occasion when Kohli suffered the ignominy of losing a match by an innings under his captaincy. None of the Indian batsman, including captain Kohli, lacked the patience and never really counter-attacked. Many felt that the team's batting department is over-reliant on their skipper's exploits and it crumbles like a house of cards, the moment Kohli is back into the hut.

Apparently, the BCCI isn't happy with the way team performed in the previous Test match and according to some sources, the board is looking seek an explanation from the skipper as well as coach Ravi Shastri.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ARS 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 0:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue