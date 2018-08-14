Under fire Virat Kohli posts emotional message on Facebook following debacle in Lord's Test

Kohli and his team are facing the ire of former cricketers, experts and fans alike for the way they played against England at Lord's Test. The much-vaunted Indian batting line-up hardly showed any resistance under tough English conditions which eventually resulted in their rout on the fourth day of the rain-curtailed match.

Ex-cricketers slam Kohli, Team India

Kohli took to his Twitter handle posted an image of him in a huddle with his team and vowed that his team will never give up and even urged the fans to never give up on them as well.

"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," said the emotional post of the Indian captain which also had the icon of Indian National Flag in the end.

Team India is facing criticism for the way it played in the second game at Lord's, especially, the way they batted in both the innings. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. expressed their concern over the way Team India is performing overseas.

They were bundled out for 107 and 130 in the two innings of the match and could hardly play 82 overs, which roughly means that they were all out twice in a day of a Test match.

It was the first occasion when Kohli suffered the ignominy of losing a match by an innings under his captaincy. None of the Indian batsman, including captain Kohli, lacked the patience and never really counter-attacked. Many felt that the team's batting department is over-reliant on their skipper's exploits and it crumbles like a house of cards, the moment Kohli is back into the hut.

Apparently, the BCCI isn't happy with the way team performed in the previous Test match and according to some sources, the board is looking seek an explanation from the skipper as well as coach Ravi Shastri.