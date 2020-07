England vs Ireland 1st ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Southampton, July 29: England will take on neighbours Ireland in the first ODI at Ageas Bowl in Southampton to begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign on Thursday (July 30).

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will lead the English side in the absence of regular players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, who are part of the Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Irish team, on the other hand, will be at their full-strength while the fringe players in the English team will look to make the most of the opportunities they get in this match.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open innings for England and the duo would be eager to make an immediate impact with the bat as white-ball cricket returns after more than a hundred days. James Vince will bat at No. 3 in the absence of Root while Tom Banton, Sam Billings and captain Morgan will be taking care of the middle-order.

Ireland, on the other hand, are buoyed by the presence of experienced players like Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield and Kevin O'Brien. The team will hope they rise to the occasion and blank the English in the opening game.

Keeping the bio-secure protocols in mind, the ECB has decided to stage all the games behind closed doors.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 1st ODI:

Probable XI England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin. Dream11 Players Batsmen: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Balbirnie, Tom Banton. Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Tom Curran Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Andy McBrine, Saqib Mahmood, David Willey. Dream11 Fantasy side Fantasy side: Jason Roy (C), Eoin Morgan, Andrew Balbirnie, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali (VC), Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Andy McBrine, Saqib Mahmood, David Willey. Timings: The first ODI between England and Ireland will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.