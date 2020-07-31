England vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Probable XI: England:
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Playing XI: Ireland
Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
Dream11 Players
Batsmen: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Tom Banton.
Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Tom Curran
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Craig Young, Andy McBrine.
Dream11 Fantasy side Fantasy side:
Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (VC), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Craig Young, Andy McBrine.
Captain: Eoin Morgan
Vice-captain: Sam Billings
Timings: The first ODI between England and Ireland will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.