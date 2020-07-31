England vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Southampton, July 31: England will take on Ireland in the second ODI at Ageas Bowl in Southampton and would be looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series on Saturday (August 1).

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be aiming the English side secures another convincing win in the second match too and try other fringe players. England defeated Ireland by six wickets in the opening ODI.

Despite the absence of regular players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, - the English registered an easy win as the Irish batsmen struggled to score.

England Vs Ireland: Joe Denly to miss rest of ODI series due to back problem, Liam Livingstone called in as replacement

Irish team, on the other hand, would be hoping to learn from the mistakes and come back strongly in the second match to keep the series alive. The Irish top-order failed to perform but Curtis Campher (59*) was the only bright spot with the bat and captain Andrew Balbirnei would be looking for a better job from his teammates.

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow didn't have a decent show with the bat in the opening game and the duo would be eager to make some impact. James Vince and Tom Banton failed to do well with the bat but Sam Billings and captain Morgan took the team home without any further damage.

Ireland would be hoping to get some effort from senior players like Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Balbirnie, William Porterfield and Kevin O'Brien. Keeping the bio-secure protocols in mind, the ECB has decided to stage all the games behind closed doors.

Probable XI: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (WK), James Vince, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood. Playing XI: Ireland Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young. Dream11 Players Batsmen: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Tom Banton. Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Tom Curran Bowlers: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Craig Young, Andy McBrine. Dream11 Fantasy side Fantasy side: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (VC), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Craig Young, Andy McBrine. Captain: Eoin Morgan Vice-captain: Sam Billings Timings: The first ODI between England and Ireland will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 6.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.