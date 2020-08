England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Manchester, Aug 4: England will take on Pakistan in the first of three-Test series on Wednesday (August 5) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Hosts would be upbeat with their performance against West Indies as they came from behind and convincingly won the series 2-1. Following their defeat in the opening Test in Southampton, England registered back-to-back wins in the second and third Test, held at Old Trafford.

The Joe Root-led side would be aiming to continue their winning streak in Manchester and secure another 40 points in the ICC Test Championship. The hosts have retained the same squad, which was fielded against the Windies, for the series.

England must be upbeat with the performances of their strike pacers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Chris Woakes against the Caribbean side. They would be looking to continue with the same intensity.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are going to begin their international campaign in the post-coronavirus era with this series. The Azhar Ali-led side would be aiming to start the series on a confident note and put the English under some pressure early on. The tourists would take confidence from the fact that they have performed well in English conditions in the last decade. They too have a quality bowling attack and possess better batsmen in their ranks.

Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq would be key to Pakistan's batting line-up. Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah could be seen leading the bowling attack for the coach Misbah-ul-Haq's side.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 1st Test:

Probable XI: England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. Probable XI: Pakistan Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Dream11 players Batsmen: Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam. All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler Bowlers: James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Ben Stokes Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad. Dream11 Fantasy side Dream11 Fantasy side for 1st Test: Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi. Timings: The second Test between England and Pakistan will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.