England vs Pakistan: 2nd Test in Southampton: Paytm First Games Fantasy Tips and Prediction

Southampton, Aug 11: England will hit the ground more aggressively in the second test match after a thrilling win over Pakistan, but Pakistan also has the audacity to take the match in its favour with its swinging batsmen and aggressive bowlers. England would like to get on with the same team except for their star player Ben Stokes who has been ruled out from the rest of the tournament.
Pakistan would also like to try the experience of Wahab Riaz instead of fast-bowler Naseem Shah, who was not much successful in the first test match.
Here some Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions for England and Pakistan 2nd Test:
The second test of England and Pakistan starts on Thursday (August 13) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Probable XIs:
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dom Bess
Key Players & Top Picks (England):
- Stuart Broad is in wonderful form. He has taken 22 wickets in last three Test matches.
- Ollie Pope has batted well in recent times. He has scored 91 and 62 in his last two Test matches.
- Chris Woakes could be crucial in the absence of Stokes. Woakes was outstanding last Test, scoring a superb 84 along with four wickets. Giving the complete All-Round performance.
- Joe Root is England's best batsman and with Ben Stokes gone, all eyes would be on him. He is one of the players who is a must pick in your Fantasy team.
Probable XI: Pakistan
Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohd Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohd Abbas, Whab Riaz/Naseem Shah.
Key Players & Top Picks (Pakistan):
- Shan Masood scored a superb century (156) in the 1st Innings and will be key player for Pakistan in the 2nd Test Match.
- Babar Azam is the best batsman in current Pakistan squad. He showed his class in the 1st innings with brilliant knock of 69.
- Yasir Shah was the leading wicket taker in the 1st Test Match with total of 8 wickets. England team were struggling badly to score runs against him.
- Mohammad Abbas will be key for Pakistan especially with the new ball.
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
Wicketkeeper: Jos Butler
Batsman: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Shan Masood, Babar Azam
All Rounder: Chris Woakes, Shadab Khan
Bowler: Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Mohd Abbas, Yasir Shah
Best Captain Picks: Joe Root, Babar Azam
Best Vice-Captain Picks: Chris Woakes, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
