England vs Pakistan: 2nd Test in Southampton: Paytm First Games Fantasy Tips and Prediction

Pakistan would also like to try the experience of Wahab Riaz instead of fast-bowler Naseem Shah, who was not much successful in the first test match.

Here some Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions for England and Pakistan 2nd Test:

The second test of England and Pakistan starts on Thursday (August 13) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Probable XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dom Bess

Key Players & Top Picks (England):

- Stuart Broad is in wonderful form. He has taken 22 wickets in last three Test matches.

- Ollie Pope has batted well in recent times. He has scored 91 and 62 in his last two Test matches.

- Chris Woakes could be crucial in the absence of Stokes. Woakes was outstanding last Test, scoring a superb 84 along with four wickets. Giving the complete All-Round performance.

- Joe Root is England's best batsman and with Ben Stokes gone, all eyes would be on him. He is one of the players who is a must pick in your Fantasy team.

Probable XI: Pakistan

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohd Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohd Abbas, Whab Riaz/Naseem Shah.

Key Players & Top Picks (Pakistan):

- Shan Masood scored a superb century (156) in the 1st Innings and will be key player for Pakistan in the 2nd Test Match.

- Babar Azam is the best batsman in current Pakistan squad. He showed his class in the 1st innings with brilliant knock of 69.

- Yasir Shah was the leading wicket taker in the 1st Test Match with total of 8 wickets. England team were struggling badly to score runs against him.

- Mohammad Abbas will be key for Pakistan especially with the new ball.

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Butler

Batsman: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Shan Masood, Babar Azam

All Rounder: Chris Woakes, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Mohd Abbas, Yasir Shah

Best Captain Picks: Joe Root, Babar Azam

Best Vice-Captain Picks: Chris Woakes, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah