England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes to miss remainder of series due to personal reasons

However, the 29-year-old - who has been struggling with an injury which restricted him to just four overs of bowling in the victory over Pakistan in Manchester - will not be available for the next two matches, both to be played at the Rose Bowl. The all-rounder will instead be heading to New Zealand to spend time with his family.

In December, Stokes' father, Ged, fell ill while attending England's tour of South Africa. While his father recovered in hospital after undergoing three operations, Stokes continued to play on for England, helping clinch a 3-1 series triumph over the Proteas.

England defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets in the first at Old Trafford, Manchester to go 1-nil up in the series. Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler played starring roles as England chased down 277 to win an absorbing first Test of the series against Pakistan. The sixth-wicket pairing combined in a match-winning stand worth 139 to help Joe Root's side triumph against the odds in Manchester.

Pakistan appeared on course to prevail when they reduced their opponents from 86-1 to 117-5, while there was a further twist in a see-saw game when Buttler departed for 75 with 21 still required.

Ben Stokes failed with the bat in both the innings but he was brilliant with the ball in the second innings. Stokes picked up a couple of wickets in the final session of day three and brought his team in the contest. The left-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and scored just 9 in the second innings. After winning the match, Root revealed how Ben Stokes' Ashes heroics at Headingley had England always thinking they could defy the odds and beat Pakistan.