England Vs Pakistan: Shan Masood slams magnificent century in Manchester to enter an elite club

The left-handed batsman is the second after Seed Anwar to notch up a ton on English soil. Anwar (176) was the last Pakistani opener to score a century in England, Oval 1996.

Masood also slammed his third consecutive Test century and second opener after Mudassar Nazar in 1983 to score 3 successive Test hundreds. However, he's the sixth Pakistan cricketer overall to score three back-to-back centuries.

Zaheer Abbas (1982-83), Mudassar Nazar (1983), Mohammad Yousuf (2006), Younis Khan (2014), Misbah-ul-Haq (2014), and Shan Masood (2019-20) are the six batsmen in this elite club.

The 30-year-old Masood constructed his innings brilliantly as he started with caution and even had a couple of reprieves his way on day one. The batsman, however, not let go off the lifelines he got and made the English pay for their mistake.

Before the start of the play on day two, elegant Babar Azam was the cynosure of all eyes but Masood remained unfazed with the main batsman's dismissal and took the responsibility to steady the ship. He stitched a crucial century-partnership with Shadab Khan after middle-order batsmen Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan departed cheaply in the first session of day two.

Earlier after the end of the rain-hit opening day's play, Masood said he considers himself and his teammates very fortunate for being able to play Test cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has thrown the world into disarray.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate that even during these sad times, amid this pandemic, we have actually got to play the game we all love. There is no better thing than to play for your country," he said at the end of day's play.

"We have been practising for the last one month but playing international cricket is always different. There was a little rustiness among the players because we haven't played for three months," he added.