England vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: My11 Team, Probable Playing 11, Telecast in India and Live Streaming Info

On the other hand, the visitors will have a lot to prove on this tour having lost their last T20I bilateral series against West Indies in March. With some exciting talent on display in both sides, the fans are guaranteed a brilliant game of cricket in Wales.

Among the wicketkeepers, Jos Buttler and Kusal Mendis should certainly be a part of your fantasy side as both the players are the vital cogs for their respective sides at top of the order. If they get going, they can be in for a big knock and can give a lot of points.

Talking about batsmen, David Malan and Jason Roy will be important for England as the duo will enjoy batting in England again after a challenging tour of India. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka could also be good choices.

Among the all-rounders, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga have been in good form recently and could contribute with both bat and ball. While Adil Rashid could be a good choice as a spinner, the conditions are expected to be much more favourable to pacers and hence you must have Chris Jordan and Dushmantha Chameera in your fantasy side.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (captain/wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Asitha Fernando

My11 Team and best picks for England vs Sri Lanka

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

England vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Date: June 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Wales

Telecast Channel: Sony SIX (But due to EURO 2020 telecast, the game can be live streamed only)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV