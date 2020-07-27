England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Highlights: Day four washout holds up England at Old Trafford

The Windies were due to resume on 10-2 after being set a highly improbable 399 to win, Stuart Broad having taken six wickets on Sunday to take his tally in the longest format to 499.

A bleak Monday in Manchester prevented a ball from being bowled, so Joe Root's side must hope they will have enough time to regain the Wisden Trophy on the final day.

1

46755

Scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday, but the outlook is more positive than on a grim penultimate day.

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite were unbeaten at stumps on a one-sided third day after Broad removed John Campbell and nightwatchman Kemar Roach.

England paceman Broad finished with magnificent first-innings figures of 6-31 in the morning session after bludgeoning a rapid half-century on Saturday.

Play has been abandoned for the day at Old Trafford.



England need to take 8️⃣ wickets on the final day to claim the Wisden Trophy 🏆 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/yHa4w4yU8Y — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020