England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer dropped from second Test squad after breaching bio-secure bubble

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," said Archer.

West Indies are leading the three-match series 1-0 after beating England by four wickets in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton last week. Joe Root has comeback as captain of England after missing the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Ben Stokes led England in Southampton.