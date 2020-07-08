England vs West Indies: Social distancing the new normal as cricket returns

But on Wednesday, the game got back on track, with England hosting West Indies in the first Test match of a three-Test series.

The bilateral series marks the return of the game, but the game comes with several changes. The series is being held behind closed-doors.

The scene at Ageas Bowl in Southampton is anything but normal. The impact of COVID-19 is clearly visible as the teams took to the field in an empty stadium.

As per rules, the teams are meeting in a bio-secure environment and daily health checks are being conducted on everyone present.

Also ICC’s new guidelines are being implemented during the match. The new guidelines include, no usage of saliva, no handshakes or high-fives, more DRS per innings.

Moreover, the new normal - social distancing - was maintained both on and off the field. Social distancing protocols were followed during team huddles, the press box and on the field.

The series, if successfully held, will be the future of the game in these uncertain times.

After a rain-delay the players finally took to the field, as the game returned after four months.

Players take a knee

Ahead of the start of play, the players and umpires took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. After an American-African was killed by a policeman, several sports stars have raised their voice against racism.

Football, which returned in May, has seen players take a knee to support the movement, and cricket joined the cause as players took a knee to lend their support.

Until we educate the entire human race, racism will not stop: Michael Holding

Also a minute’s silence was observed to mark the victims of the virus and for former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes, who passed away last week.