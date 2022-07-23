English cricketer Sam Northeast hits unbeaten 410 for highest score this century

With Glamorgan declaring the innings at 795/5, NorthEast was denied the chance of challenging the world record. The record is held by the legendary Brian Lara, who scored 501, while playing for Warwickshire in 1994. Northeast remained 410 not out during Glamorgan's match against Leicestershire.

During his knock, which came off 450-deliveries, the 32-year-old right-handed batsman, hit 45 boundaries and three sixes. Northeast's knock is the highest individual score this century in elite-level cricket, surpassing Brian Lara's Test record of 400 not out for West Indies, during their match against England in 2004.

In the overall highest of all time list, Northeast is placed ninth. Only eight players had previously ever made 400 or more in first-class cricket. Like Lara, Australian batter Bill Ponsford passed the 400 mark on two occasions, when playing for the state of Victoria in the 1920s.

The 32-year-old Northeast's knock was the fourth 400-plus score in the English county game, after Lara, Archie MacLaren (424) in 1895 and Graeme Hick (405) in 1988.

Source: PTI