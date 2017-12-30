Every game is home game, says upbeat Ravi Shastri

Cape Town, December 30: India head coach Ravi Shastri said the team was not fazed by the challenge of facing South Africa in their own den and will approach the series with confidence.

"This team is up for the challenge, If you asked me four years ago, I would have said no but this team has gained in experience," said Shastri on Saturday during Indian team's arrival press conference here.

"For us, every game is a home game. Even this is a home game at Newlands. You see the pitch and you adapt. No excuses, no complaints. Two teams have to play on that surface.

"If you want to be rated as a side, you adapt to those conditions. It's as simple as that. Leave all the other crap aside. Just get out there and go and compete," said Shastri.

Test matches in South Africa have always been tough for India who have never won a Test series there.

"We know how tough this tour of South Africa is. That's the beauty about their profession -- wanting challenges and embracing it and that's what we are looking for," Shastri had said in Mumbai ahead of India's departure to South Africa.