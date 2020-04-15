Exclusive: MS Dhoni is a leader by example, Virat Kohli humble: Mike Horn

Of course, the tournament was played in the sub-continent and India played all but one match at home. India went away from home for the inaugural match against Bangladesh at Dhaka. But India under skipper Dhoni and head coach Gary Kirsten did not take things easy because of the home advantage.

They left no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory and that undiluted desire was the genesis in getting Mike Horn on board as a motivational speaker ahead of the tournament. For the uninitiated, Horn is a professional explorer and adventurer who has associated in the past with South African cricket team, German football team ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 7, a season in which they lifted the title for the first time.

Horn in a chat with MyKhel explained how his stint with Indian cricket team started and was in all praise for compatriot Kirsten. Horn said Kirsten's experience as a top-bracket player for South Africa helped the team a lot.

"Gary Kirsten was not only an amazing coach, he was also an amazing player which puts him at an advantage because he understands the physical and mental needs of players. That's what makes him such a successful coach! He goes into the details and gets the best to work with," said Horn from his current base in Switzerland.

Even though Horn had worked with the South African national team by then and was a part of the Proteas' trip to Alps in 2012 for a boot camp, working with the Indian team might have been a different experience for him. In India, cricketers are often treated as larger-than-life figures.

Horn might not have gone through that scenario with the South African cricket team, and his motivational talks had played a significant role in them surpassing England as world's No 1 ranked Test side then.

However, Horn said working with the Indian cricketers was a cool experience as they were down to earth and willing to listen and corporate. "There were no such issues. Kirsten commanded a lot of respect in the dressing room. And Dhoni is a man who led by example and everyone was so focussed. Dhoni is a leader by example. Sachin (Tendulkar) and Virat (Kohli) are amazing individuals, feet on the ground, massive big hearts, and they both have abundant love for the sport - the bigger the fame, the more humble they are. Virat was so driven even then as one of the youngest members of the side," said Horn.

Sachin Tendulkar had since then retired from the game in 2013 and Dhoni too had bid adieu to Test cricket in 2015. His last appearance for India came in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England when India exited the tournament after semifinal loss against New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni is on an extended sabbatical from international cricket with rumours floating about his future.

Dhoni had restarted training for Chennai Super Kings with the IPL 2020 and a possible return to the Indian team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year in mind. But the Coronavirus outbreak and the on-going global health crisis have put the tournament in doubt as it has been postponed at least until May 3. With that, Dhoni's return to the Indian team too look doubtful at this stage.

Horn's other notable tryst with the Indian cricket establishment came in 2014 with the Knight Riders and again with the same team for a few sessions ahead of the IPL 2018. Horn has fond memories. "The intensity within KKR ranks is quite heartening. They fight against all odds. And they have also roped in some youngsters like Shubman Gill etc who have bright futures," Horn had said.

The world is currently under a lockdown following the COVID-19 spread and India is no exception with the restrictions getting extended to May 3. Horn, as a top motivational speaker, has a word for sportspersons, currently deprived of outdoor training.

"Talent and skills can quickly be trained if the mind is well conditioned. That's why I see this period more as a mental than a physical battle. This time needs to be used to strengthen the mind in order to be in the best shape to train physically later. Do not let the negative aspects of this situation weigh down on you. Use this time to your advantage and try do a little bit more than your competitors in physical and mental preparation so you will have an advantage when you go back," said Horn.

Horn has been challenging himself, physically as well as mentally, over the years, undertaking missions of several nature - in the land, under the sea and on the mountains. Horn has seen his share of rough patches in life and he has a word of advice for everyone of us, trying to stay positive in these grim times.

"My words to people is the following: stay positive, stop listening to all the negative news, focus on what is important in your life and don't sit back because things are maybe not going your way. Use this time as an opportunity to undertake different activities, be creative, spend time with your loved ones and come out of this stronger," Horn said.