Faf du Plessis wants action on slow pitches

Centurion, January 18: Faf du Plessis has urged Cricket South Africa (CSA) to take action aimed at avoiding a repeat of the slow pitch produced for the second Test against India.

The Proteas discovered a wicket that failed to play to their strengths at SuperSport Park, where there was a lack of pace and bounce, together with an unexpected amount of turn.

Undeterred by conditions that arguably favoured the tourists, South Africa won by 135 runs to seal victory with one match remaining in the series.

But skipper Du Plessis nevertheless wants to ensure his team do not find themselves limited in their capacity to capitalise on home advantage in the future.

"I was very concerned when I got here, leading up to the Test match," he told a news conference.

"It didn't look like the Centurion wicket that I know. That is a concern, to be honest.

"I am very honest about good things and when we get it right but it's also fair to comment on where we can get better. I believe this was an opportunity that we missed."

Byran Bloy, responsible for the wicket at Centurion, has come under scrutiny, but Du Plessis wants a solution that involves the national governing body and influences all venues.

"We can blame the groundsman but we also have to blame ourselves," he said.

"We can have processes where we make sure CSA has someone that looks after the groundsman to get the right kind of pitches - not make it ridiculous.

"We never wanted something ridiculous, we just wanted a pitch with pace and bounce.

"I think there is concern that we are not getting it right and this is not the first time. I can think of three or four occasions over the last 12 months.

"We need to be better as a collective. That's something I will be taking up and making sure we can improve."

The third Test, a dead rubber, begins in Johannesburg next Wednesday (January 24). It will be followed by six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

