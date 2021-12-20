FanCode to live-stream Ireland tour of USA in India

The series will feature two T20Is followed by three One-day International matches starting on Thursday (December 23).

Ireland men's cricket team is set to become the first Full International Cricket Council (ICC) Member nation to tour the United States to play against the USA men's senior national team.

The tour will be across the Christmas period and is the first-ever multi-format white-ball series between the two sides.

Monank Patel will lead the hosts in both formats.

Former India Under-19 player Saurabh Netravalkar will also feature in the American team. For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie will captain across both formats.

The five match series will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

The two sides last met in 2015 in Belfast, Dublin, for the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier where the Irish side won by 46 runs. This series precedes Ireland's scheduled World Cup Super League Series with the West Indies in January in the Caribbean.

The tour will be exclusively live-streamed on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com to provide a comprehensive match experience through interactive live streaming, fastest live scores, match highlights etc.

