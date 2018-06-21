Cricket

Feeling threatened, Sakshi Dhoni applies for gun license

Sakshi Dhoni has forwarded an application for gun license
Mumbai, June 21: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has sought an arms license from the Ranchi district administration.

According to official sources, Sakshi applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security.

"I have to move alone for work and I feel a security threat," an official quoted her application as saying.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni already has an arms license in his name.

MS Dhoni last year shifted to his farmhouse at Daladali of Ranchi. Earlier he lived at the Harmu Housing Colony.

Sakshi has stated in her application that she requires protection since she stays at her residence alone and often travels outside home for work, which requires an armed protection.

She has requested for the licence to be granted as soon as possible as according to her she is facing life threats.

She has applied for the licence in the Magistrate office and the request has been forwarded to the local police station for further investigation.

Earlier in 2010, her husband MS Dhoni was provided arms license for weapons of prohibited bore to purchase a 9 mm pistol following ransom threats.

