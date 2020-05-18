Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fifth edition of TNPL postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti

Chennai, May 18: The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which was scheduled to start on June 10, was on Monday postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to postpone the 5th edition of TNPL tournament which was to start from June 10," TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

The revised schedule will be released in due course, the release added.

The forthcoming edition of TNPL was set to be an eight-team affair with the final scheduled for July 12.

The COVID-19 spread and the lockdown in place to control the virus spread has caused havoc with sporting schedules across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of numerous events including the Olympics and the cash-rich IPL.

More TNPL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue