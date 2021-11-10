For all memories and amazing journey as team, Virat Kohli thanks outgoing support staff

India may have failed to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were part of a set-up that made headlines in the Test arena.

The Indian team under the set-up won two Test series in Australia and is also leading 2-1 in the five Test series in England that is set to be completed next year.

Kohli, who has given up T20 captaincy, took to social media and lauded the outgoing support staff for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit and wished them the best for the future.

"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history," Kohli wrote on his twitter page in praise of the coaching staff.

"Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he added.

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

Earlier, Shastri, who ended his four-year stint as head coach of Team India, said Kohli has been one of the great ambassadors for the game, especially in red-ball cricket.

"With Virat leading the way, he's been one of the great ambassadors for the games, especially when you look at red ball cricket, the way he's embraced it. And it's allowed other players on the team to follow suit. You've got to give credit where it's due," said Shastri in the virtual press conference on Monday (November 8).

Following the end of the Kohli's stint as T20 captain and Shastri's tenure as coach, Rohit Sharma will lead India's T20 team, while Rahul Dravid will take charge as head coach for the home series against New Zealand, starting from November 17.

(With PTI inputs)